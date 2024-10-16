Congress Confident in Upcoming By-Polls and Assembly Elections
Senior Congress leader Kumari Selja expressed optimism about Congress winning the by-polls and forming an alliance government in Maharashtra. The Election Commission announced by-elections across 15 states, focusing on Uttar Pradesh. BJP faces pressure to regain ground in upcoming polls after setbacks in previous elections.
Senior Congress leader and Sirsa MP Kumari Selja on Wednesday expressed confidence in her party's prospects in the upcoming by-elections and Maharashtra Assembly elections.
Selja noted that the Congress alliance is poised to form the next government in Maharashtra. Additionally, she welcomed Priyanka Gandhi's candidacy in Wayanad, describing it as a positive development for the party.
In light of BJP's performance in the Haryana assembly elections, Selja urged the ruling party to fulfill its promises and make progress in the state. Meanwhile, the Election Commission has scheduled by-elections in 48 assembly constituencies across 15 states, including crucial by-polls in Uttar Pradesh, where BJP hopes to recover from recent electoral losses.
(With inputs from agencies.)
