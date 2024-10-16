Kremlin Criticizes Zelenskiy's 'Victory Plan'
The Kremlin dismissed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's proposed 'victory plan', urging Kyiv to reconsider its strategies against Russia. Zelenskiy believes the conflict could end by next year if the plan is enacted. The Kremlin suggested the plan mirrors the U.S. intention to use Kyiv against Russia.
The Kremlin dismissed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's proposed 'victory plan' on Wednesday, suggesting it was premature to discuss it in detail. Kremlin representatives urged Kyiv to reevaluate its strategies, claiming the current policies are ineffective.
Zelenskiy has expressed optimism about resolving the ongoing conflict with Russia by next year if his 'victory plan' is implemented without delay, aiming for a swift conclusion to hostilities.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov remarked that the Ukrainian proposal likely echoes U.S. strategies, criticizing Washington for allegedly using Ukraine as a battleground against Russia while providing substantial military and financial aid.
