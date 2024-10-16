Thackeray Vows Not to Scrap 'Ladki Bahin' Scheme If MVA Returns

In a bold statement, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray announced that the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) would not scrap the 'Ladki Bahin' scheme if it returns to power in Maharashtra.

Criticizing the current Mahayuti government, including Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, he accused them of failing to deliver and claimed the public has prepared a 'deport card' for them. Thackeray alleged that their policies disproportionately benefit the Adani Group.

The MVA plans to enhance the financial aid provided under the 'Ladki Bahin' scheme rather than eliminate it, Thackeray asserted. This financial aid is a crucial support for eligible women, currently offering Rs 1,500 monthly. The political discord traces back to the MVA's collapse in June 2022, when a faction within Shiv Sena shifted allegiance to the BJP, reshaping Maharashtra's political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)