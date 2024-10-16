BJP and Congress Gear Up for High-Stakes Rajasthan Bypolls

The BJP's recent electoral success in Haryana has instilled fresh confidence within its Rajasthan unit. With bypolls scheduled for November 13 across seven assembly seats, the state BJP has declared its determination to claim victory in each constituency. Party president Madan Rathore assures that the party's groundwork and governmental achievements will resonate with voters.

The Congress, however, anticipates public discontent with the BJP government to sway results in its favor. Congress state president Govind Dotasra criticized the ruling regime's allegedly poor governance and chaotic leadership, asserting that these failings will lead to a Congress victory in the bypolls.

Meanwhile, the Bharat Adivasi Party (BAP) is strategizing to compete in three constituencies. The political landscape remains dynamic as parties finalize their candidate selections and consider potential alliances ahead of the crucial polls.

