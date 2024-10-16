BJP and Congress Gear Up for High-Stakes Rajasthan Bypolls
As Rajasthan's bypolls approach, BJP and Congress are intensifying efforts to secure wins in seven constituencies. BJP, buoyed by its Haryana success, aims for a clean sweep, while Congress is hopeful of capitalizing on public dissatisfaction with the current state government. BAP is also eyeing three seats.
The BJP's recent electoral success in Haryana has instilled fresh confidence within its Rajasthan unit. With bypolls scheduled for November 13 across seven assembly seats, the state BJP has declared its determination to claim victory in each constituency. Party president Madan Rathore assures that the party's groundwork and governmental achievements will resonate with voters.
The Congress, however, anticipates public discontent with the BJP government to sway results in its favor. Congress state president Govind Dotasra criticized the ruling regime's allegedly poor governance and chaotic leadership, asserting that these failings will lead to a Congress victory in the bypolls.
Meanwhile, the Bharat Adivasi Party (BAP) is strategizing to compete in three constituencies. The political landscape remains dynamic as parties finalize their candidate selections and consider potential alliances ahead of the crucial polls.
