Omar Abdullah's Return: A New Chapter for Jammu and Kashmir

Omar Abdullah has been sworn in as the chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, marking a historic return of elected government to the Union territory. Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan congratulates Abdullah, emphasizing this as a triumph for federal democracy and secularism. Abdullah continues a family legacy in political leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 16-10-2024 17:28 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 17:28 IST
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan extended his congratulations to Omar Abdullah, who was sworn in as the chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, marking the region's first elected government since 2019.

Vijayan's message, posted on social media platform X, highlighted the significance of Abdullah's swearing-in as a victory for federal democracy and secularism. 'Congratulations to @OmarAbdullah,' said Vijayan, wishing him success in leading Jammu and Kashmir towards peace and prosperity.

Omar Abdullah assumes office for a second term, continuing the political legacy of the Abdullah family as the third generation to lead the state, following in the footsteps of his grandfather Sheikh Abdullah and father Farooq Abdullah.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Packaging Over Reformulation: EU Food Companies' Strategy to Address Dual Quality

Sustainable Food Packaging: The Rise of Alginate-Based Films for a Greener Future

From Soil to Sustainability: The Role of Sensors in Haitian Agricultural Innovation

Reshaping Rwanda’s Landscape: How Nature-Based Interventions Tackle Landslides

