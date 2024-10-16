Omar Abdullah's Return: A New Chapter for Jammu and Kashmir

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan extended his congratulations to Omar Abdullah, who was sworn in as the chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, marking the region's first elected government since 2019.

Vijayan's message, posted on social media platform X, highlighted the significance of Abdullah's swearing-in as a victory for federal democracy and secularism. 'Congratulations to @OmarAbdullah,' said Vijayan, wishing him success in leading Jammu and Kashmir towards peace and prosperity.

Omar Abdullah assumes office for a second term, continuing the political legacy of the Abdullah family as the third generation to lead the state, following in the footsteps of his grandfather Sheikh Abdullah and father Farooq Abdullah.

(With inputs from agencies.)