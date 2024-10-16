Historic Oath: Omar Abdullah Becomes First Chief Minister of Jammu & Kashmir Union Territory
Omar Abdullah was sworn in as the first Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory. Sakina Itoo emphasized the importance of meeting public expectations amidst challenges. The swearing-in was attended by political leaders and marked a significant moment following the recent assembly elections outcome.
In a historic development, Omar Abdullah, Vice President of the National Conference, took oath as the first Chief Minister of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday. The swear-in ceremony was presided over by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Convention Centre in Srinagar.
Sakina Itoo, the only woman minister in Abdullah's cabinet, highlighted the formidable challenges ahead. "It is a very challenging job right now because people have a lot of expectations. But we will try to meet those expectations and work for the people as much as possible," Itoo stated, acknowledging the electorate's strong turnout as a reclamation of democratic rights.
The event saw a significant turnout of national political figures, including Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, and INDIA Bloc leaders like Akhilesh Yadav and Prakash Karat, underlining its importance following the Congress-National Conference victory in the Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections.
