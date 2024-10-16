Historic Oath: Omar Abdullah Becomes First Chief Minister of Jammu & Kashmir Union Territory

In a historic development, Omar Abdullah, Vice President of the National Conference, took oath as the first Chief Minister of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday. The swear-in ceremony was presided over by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Convention Centre in Srinagar.

Sakina Itoo, the only woman minister in Abdullah's cabinet, highlighted the formidable challenges ahead. "It is a very challenging job right now because people have a lot of expectations. But we will try to meet those expectations and work for the people as much as possible," Itoo stated, acknowledging the electorate's strong turnout as a reclamation of democratic rights.

The event saw a significant turnout of national political figures, including Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, and INDIA Bloc leaders like Akhilesh Yadav and Prakash Karat, underlining its importance following the Congress-National Conference victory in the Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)