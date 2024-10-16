Left Menu

Omar Abdullah Returns as J&K's Chief Minister Amid Historic Power Shift

Omar Abdullah was sworn in as the chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, marking the first elected government in the region since its special status was revoked in 2019. His cabinet emphasizes regional representation with ministers from both Jammu and the Kashmir Valley. The Congress opted out of ministerial roles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 16-10-2024 19:20 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 19:20 IST
Omar Abdullah, a prominent leader of the National Conference, took the oath as chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday. This marks the formation of the first elected government in the union territory since the revocation of its special status in 2019.

Abdullah, serving for the second time, pledged a balanced representation by including ministers from both the Jammu region and the Kashmir Valley. The Congress party, though part of the pre-poll alliance, refrained from taking any ministerial positions in the newly formed administration.

The ceremony, attended by various political leaders, underscores a significant political moment for Jammu and Kashmir. Abdullah's return is seen as a crucial step towards healing the divisions and addressing the challenges faced since the abrogation of Article 370.

(With inputs from agencies.)

