Zelenskiy's 'Victory Plan' Sparks Russian Denunciation
Russian officials criticized Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's 'victory plan', accusing him of dragging NATO into a potential conflict with Moscow. The plan, presented by Zelenskiy, calls for urgent support from allies to end the war next year, sparking fierce rebukes from Russian spokesperson Maria Zakharova.
The Russian government has publicly condemned a 'victory plan' proposed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. The plan calls for NATO allies to bolster Ukraine against Russia, a move interpreted by Moscow as an effort to engage the alliance directly in conflict.
Maria Zakharova, spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry, criticized Zelenskiy's address to his parliament, asserting it could spell disaster for Ukraine. 'He is pushing NATO into direct conflict with our country,' Zakharova stated, emphasizing distrust in Kyiv's Western partners.
Amid accusations of a proxy war by the West, Zakharova referenced President Vladimir Putin's warnings regarding Western support for Ukraine. The Kremlin insists Kyiv must recognize the futility of its current strategies, labeling Zelenskiy's appeals to NATO as a path to conflict escalation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Zelenskiy
- Russia
- Ukraine
- NATO
- conflict
- victory plan
- Moscow
- Putin
- Zakharova
- Western allies
ALSO READ
UN Urges Immediate De-escalation in Lebanon-Israel Conflict Amid Humanitarian Crisis
Chronicle of Conflict: Israel and Lebanon
Israel Launches Ground Operations in Lebanon Amid Escalating Conflict
Civilians Bear the Brunt: Unveiling the Gaza Death Toll Amid the Ongoing Conflict
Escalating Tensions: The Israeli-Palestinian Conflict