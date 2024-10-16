The Russian government has publicly condemned a 'victory plan' proposed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. The plan calls for NATO allies to bolster Ukraine against Russia, a move interpreted by Moscow as an effort to engage the alliance directly in conflict.

Maria Zakharova, spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry, criticized Zelenskiy's address to his parliament, asserting it could spell disaster for Ukraine. 'He is pushing NATO into direct conflict with our country,' Zakharova stated, emphasizing distrust in Kyiv's Western partners.

Amid accusations of a proxy war by the West, Zakharova referenced President Vladimir Putin's warnings regarding Western support for Ukraine. The Kremlin insists Kyiv must recognize the futility of its current strategies, labeling Zelenskiy's appeals to NATO as a path to conflict escalation.

