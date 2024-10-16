Political Tensions Flare as CPI(ML) MLA Mehboob Alam Stages Protest
CPI(ML) MLA Mehboob Alam staged a protest after alleging he was barred by security personnel from attending an event in Bihar. The event, attended by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, was meant to celebrate the launch of development projects. Alam claims ill-treatment and suspects political interference from the BJP.
- Country:
- India
CPI(ML) MLA Mehboob Alam staged a protest in Katihar district, claiming he was obstructed by security from attending a function with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Alam asserted he had been invited to the event, which marked the launch of over 100 development projects worth Rs 405.53 crore.
Amidst the VIP barricades, Alam declared his intention to write to the Chief Minister to demand accountability from the officials allegedly responsible for his exclusion. The MLA accused the BJP of sabotaging the event to limit turnout for its ally, Nitish Kumar.
While ruling NDA leaders abstained from official comments, they privately suggested Alam frequently protests without substantial cause. This marks the third such incident in a month, following similar claims by CPI(ML) and RJD legislators at recent government events.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Junior doctors in West Bengal resume total 'cease work', demand state government ensures safety, security.
Haiti's Hunger Crisis: Gang Violence and Food Insecurity Escalate
West Bengal junior doctors resume total 'cease work' demanding safety, security.
Threat Note from Gangster Shocks Delhi BJP Leader
Final Phase of J&K Assembly Elections Underway Amid Tight Security