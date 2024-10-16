Political Tensions Flare as CPI(ML) MLA Mehboob Alam Stages Protest

CPI(ML) MLA Mehboob Alam staged a protest in Katihar district, claiming he was obstructed by security from attending a function with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Alam asserted he had been invited to the event, which marked the launch of over 100 development projects worth Rs 405.53 crore.

Amidst the VIP barricades, Alam declared his intention to write to the Chief Minister to demand accountability from the officials allegedly responsible for his exclusion. The MLA accused the BJP of sabotaging the event to limit turnout for its ally, Nitish Kumar.

While ruling NDA leaders abstained from official comments, they privately suggested Alam frequently protests without substantial cause. This marks the third such incident in a month, following similar claims by CPI(ML) and RJD legislators at recent government events.

(With inputs from agencies.)