BJP Balances Alliances for Maharashtra Assembly Polls

The central election committee of the BJP convened on Wednesday to strategize candidate selection for the Maharashtra assembly polls. The party aims to strike a balance between maximizing seat shares and accommodating demands from its allies, the Shiv Sena and NCP.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with the Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and state party president Chandrashekhar Bawankule, engaged in discussions about the key assembly seats the BJP is eager to contest in the 288-member assembly elections.

BJP sources indicate a plan to contest approximately 150 seats. The remaining are expected to be shared between Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar's NCP. The scheduled voting begins on November 20, with results to be declared on November 23.

(With inputs from agencies.)