Nasir Aslam Wani: A Strategic Appointment in J&K Politics

Nasir Aslam Wani, a senior National Conference leader and former state minister, has been appointed as an advisor to the Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Omar Abdullah. Wani has a long-standing relationship with Abdullah and has held various ministerial portfolios in the past.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 16-10-2024 20:37 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 20:37 IST
The Jammu and Kashmir government has officially appointed Nasir Aslam Wani, a senior figure in the National Conference, as an advisor to Chief Minister Omar Abdullah. Wani's appointment marks a significant strategic move in the region's political landscape.

Known for his close association with Abdullah, Wani previously served as a minister of state from 2009 to 2014, managing a variety of ministries during his tenure. His deep involvement in state affairs augments his latest position as an advisor.

An official order from the General Administration Department confirmed Wani's new role, noting that specific terms and conditions of his appointment would be announced separately. Despite losing the assembly elections in Kupwara, Wani continues to hold a key position as the NC provincial president for Kashmir.

(With inputs from agencies.)

