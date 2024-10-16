Left Menu

Diplomatic Icebreaker: Jaishankar's Milestone Visit to Pakistan

Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar engaged in informal dialogue with Pakistani counterpart Ishaq Dar during the SCO conclave in Islamabad, marking the first visit by an Indian Foreign Minister to Pakistan in nearly nine years. The discussions, described as an 'ice breaker,' hint at improving relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 16-10-2024 21:03 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 21:03 IST
Diplomatic Icebreaker: Jaishankar's Milestone Visit to Pakistan
Jaishankar
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Pakistani counterpart, Ishaq Dar, participated in informal discussions recently, although no formal thaw in diplomatic relations was observed. According to diplomatic insiders, these exchanges took place during the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) gathering in Islamabad.

Pakistani Information Minister Attaullah Tarar characterized Jaishankar's visit as a potential 'ice breaker.' The two foreign ministers engaged in brief conversations during a dinner hosted by Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and at an official SCO conclave lunch.

This visit, the first of its kind in nine years for an Indian foreign minister to Pakistan, was well-received and described as 'refreshing.' Although no formal bilateral talks were held, the informal interactions signal a positive shift in relations between the countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

 Global
2
AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

 Global
4
UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israeli attacks

UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israel...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Packaging Over Reformulation: EU Food Companies' Strategy to Address Dual Quality

Sustainable Food Packaging: The Rise of Alginate-Based Films for a Greener Future

From Soil to Sustainability: The Role of Sensors in Haitian Agricultural Innovation

Reshaping Rwanda’s Landscape: How Nature-Based Interventions Tackle Landslides

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024