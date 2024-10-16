Diplomatic Icebreaker: Jaishankar's Milestone Visit to Pakistan
Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar engaged in informal dialogue with Pakistani counterpart Ishaq Dar during the SCO conclave in Islamabad, marking the first visit by an Indian Foreign Minister to Pakistan in nearly nine years. The discussions, described as an 'ice breaker,' hint at improving relations.
- Country:
- Pakistan
Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Pakistani counterpart, Ishaq Dar, participated in informal discussions recently, although no formal thaw in diplomatic relations was observed. According to diplomatic insiders, these exchanges took place during the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) gathering in Islamabad.
Pakistani Information Minister Attaullah Tarar characterized Jaishankar's visit as a potential 'ice breaker.' The two foreign ministers engaged in brief conversations during a dinner hosted by Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and at an official SCO conclave lunch.
This visit, the first of its kind in nine years for an Indian foreign minister to Pakistan, was well-received and described as 'refreshing.' Although no formal bilateral talks were held, the informal interactions signal a positive shift in relations between the countries.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
US Expands Visa Appointments For Indian Travellers
JSW MG Motor India Reports 8% Decline in September Sales, Optimistic About Festive Season
Piyush Goyal Highlights 'Make in India' Success with Impressive GVA Growth
‘Chill of a new Cold War’ is in the air, Pakistan leader tells UN Assembly
DGCA Approves Landmark Merger of AIX Connect and Air India Express