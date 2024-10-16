Diplomatic Icebreaker: Jaishankar's Milestone Visit to Pakistan

Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Pakistani counterpart, Ishaq Dar, participated in informal discussions recently, although no formal thaw in diplomatic relations was observed. According to diplomatic insiders, these exchanges took place during the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) gathering in Islamabad.

Pakistani Information Minister Attaullah Tarar characterized Jaishankar's visit as a potential 'ice breaker.' The two foreign ministers engaged in brief conversations during a dinner hosted by Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and at an official SCO conclave lunch.

This visit, the first of its kind in nine years for an Indian foreign minister to Pakistan, was well-received and described as 'refreshing.' Although no formal bilateral talks were held, the informal interactions signal a positive shift in relations between the countries.

