Biden's Rescheduled European Diplomacy Tour Remains on Track

President Joe Biden is set to travel to Germany on Thursday, following a rescheduled visit postponed due to Hurricane Milton's impact on the United States, the White House announced on Wednesday.

Initially, the President's itinerary included stops in both Germany and Angola. However, the Angola leg of the trip has been delayed until the first week of September, as stated by White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre during a regular press briefing.

The changes underscore the administration's focus on addressing unforeseen natural disasters while maintaining its international diplomatic commitments.

