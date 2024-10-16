Congress Party Faces Internal Rift Over Palakkad Assembly Bypoll Candidate Selection

Tensions are rising within the Congress party following the selection of Rahul Mamkootathil as the candidate for the Palakkad Assembly bypoll. The announcement, made by the AICC, has sparked concerns, notably from KPCC Digital Media convenor P Sarin, who expressed his disapproval over the decision-making process.

The necessity for the bypoll surfaced after Shafi Parambil vacated the seat, having been elected to the Lok Sabha from Vatakara. Sarin warned that unless the party addresses internal influences, Palakkad could face scenarios akin to Haryana's political struggles. He penned letters to senior Congress figures, underscoring his candidacy's potential advantages.

Congress leaders, including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, maintain confidence in their decisions, with preparations underway for upcoming Kerala elections. V D Satheesan assured the selection process's integrity, emphasizing a robust campaign strategy for Wayanad and other constituencies, predicting significant wins for the Congress and UDF coalition.

(With inputs from agencies.)