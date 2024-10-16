Left Menu

Congress Party Faces Internal Rift Over Palakkad Assembly Bypoll Candidate Selection

Discontent brews within the Congress party over Rahul Mamkootathil's nomination for the Palakkad bypoll, with KPCC Digital Media convenor P Sarin expressing dissatisfaction. Despite allegations, party leaders, including V D Satheesan and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, stand firm, emphasizing preparations for forthcoming elections in Kerala.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palakkad | Updated: 16-10-2024 21:51 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 21:51 IST
Congress Party Faces Internal Rift Over Palakkad Assembly Bypoll Candidate Selection
  • Country:
  • India

Tensions are rising within the Congress party following the selection of Rahul Mamkootathil as the candidate for the Palakkad Assembly bypoll. The announcement, made by the AICC, has sparked concerns, notably from KPCC Digital Media convenor P Sarin, who expressed his disapproval over the decision-making process.

The necessity for the bypoll surfaced after Shafi Parambil vacated the seat, having been elected to the Lok Sabha from Vatakara. Sarin warned that unless the party addresses internal influences, Palakkad could face scenarios akin to Haryana's political struggles. He penned letters to senior Congress figures, underscoring his candidacy's potential advantages.

Congress leaders, including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, maintain confidence in their decisions, with preparations underway for upcoming Kerala elections. V D Satheesan assured the selection process's integrity, emphasizing a robust campaign strategy for Wayanad and other constituencies, predicting significant wins for the Congress and UDF coalition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

 Global
2
AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

 Global
4
UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israeli attacks

UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israel...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Packaging Over Reformulation: EU Food Companies' Strategy to Address Dual Quality

Sustainable Food Packaging: The Rise of Alginate-Based Films for a Greener Future

From Soil to Sustainability: The Role of Sensors in Haitian Agricultural Innovation

Reshaping Rwanda’s Landscape: How Nature-Based Interventions Tackle Landslides

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024