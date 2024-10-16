Congress Strengthens Team for Jharkhand Assembly Polls

In a strategic move ahead of the Jharkhand assembly elections, the Congress on Wednesday announced the appointment of B K Hariprasad, Gaurav Gogoi, and Mohan Markam as AICC senior coordinators. This comes as the opposition prepares for the next round of state elections.

The appointments follow Tuesday's announcement of senior observers Tariq Anwar, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, and Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu, marking the party's ramped-up efforts to contest the elections.

As the Congress sets its sights on unseating the BJP in Jharkhand, the election will unfold in two phases on November 13 and 20. Simultaneously, Maharashtra will conduct its polls in a single phase on November 20.

(With inputs from agencies.)