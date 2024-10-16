Left Menu

Congress Strengthens Team for Jharkhand Assembly Polls

The Congress party has announced B K Hariprasad, Gaurav Gogoi, and Mohan Markam as senior coordinators for the Jharkhand assembly elections. This strategic move accompanies the appointment of three senior observers as the party aims to challenge the BJP in the upcoming polls.

Updated: 16-10-2024 23:43 IST
In a strategic move ahead of the Jharkhand assembly elections, the Congress on Wednesday announced the appointment of B K Hariprasad, Gaurav Gogoi, and Mohan Markam as AICC senior coordinators. This comes as the opposition prepares for the next round of state elections.

The appointments follow Tuesday's announcement of senior observers Tariq Anwar, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, and Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu, marking the party's ramped-up efforts to contest the elections.

As the Congress sets its sights on unseating the BJP in Jharkhand, the election will unfold in two phases on November 13 and 20. Simultaneously, Maharashtra will conduct its polls in a single phase on November 20.

(With inputs from agencies.)

