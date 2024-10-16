Maharashtra Awaits: Jayant Patil Stepping Up for Transformation
Sharad Pawar hinted at an expanded role for Jayant Patil, Maharashtra NCP (SP) president, in the upcoming assembly elections. Pawar praised Patil's dedication to rebuilding the state and urged unified support for him. The region's historical role in the independence movement was also highlighted.
Sharad Pawar, the NCP party chief, suggested an increased role for Jayant Patil, the Maharashtra NCP (SP) president, in the forthcoming assembly elections. Addressing a rally in Islampur, Pawar expressed confidence in Patil's ability to galvanize the state towards transformation.
Pawar acknowledged Patil's commitment to reaching every corner of Maharashtra, instilling confidence in its people, and stressed the collective wish for Patil to spearhead the state's rebuilding efforts, bolstered by public support.
Highlighting the region's historical importance, Pawar noted Jayant Patil's lineage and past governmental experience, promising unwavering backing from the party's leaders as the audience enthusiastically supported the proposal.
(With inputs from agencies.)
