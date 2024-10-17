Left Menu

Japan's Ruling Party Faces Majority Challenge in Upcoming Election

Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) might lose its majority in the lower house in the October 27 elections. The LDP may need Komeito, its coalition partner, to maintain power. This shift could influence Japan's policies, as Komeito has differing views, especially on defense matters.

As Japan heads to the polls on October 27, media polling suggests that the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) might lose its majority in the lower house, having to depend increasingly on its coalition partner, Komeito.

The LDP, despite its historical dominance, appears unlikely to secure the 233 seats needed for an outright majority in the 465-seat chamber, according to a recent report from the Nikkei newspaper. This development could further empower Komeito, backed by Japan's largest Buddhist lay organization, in influencing the nation's policy direction, particularly as it already plays a pivotal role in the upper house.

The potential shift in power dynamics could see Komeito exerting more influence over government policies, especially regarding military matters where the party holds more pacifist views compared to the LDP's hawkish stance. Meanwhile, the Japan Innovation Party, led by Nobuyuki Baba, signals its willingness to collaborate with the LDP, opening new avenues for legislative alliances. Voter sentiment is largely shaped by political scandals and past leadership changes, making this election pivotal.

