Nayab Singh Saini's Oath Ceremony Marks New Era in Haryana
BJP leaders from several states gathered in Haryana as Nayab Singh Saini took oath as the Chief Minister. The swearing-in ceremony marks BJP's third consecutive government formation in the state. Key political figures, including PM Modi, are set to address the NDA meeting following the event.
In a significant political event, Nayab Singh Saini was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Haryana, marking the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) third consecutive term in the state. Key political figures from BJP-ruled states such as Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, and Gujarat converged in Haryana to witness the oath-taking ceremony.
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami highlighted Saini's commitment to development, expressing confidence in his leadership for the coming five years. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya underscored the event's importance, celebrating BJP's mandate in Haryana.
Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak criticized the previous Congress regime for corruption, stating the BJP has the blessings of Haryana's 36 fraternities under PM Modi's leadership. Following the ceremony, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address an NDA meeting in Chandigarh, strengthening the party's foothold in Haryana.
