Biden Builds Bridges in Berlin

President Joe Biden will engage in crucial talks with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin on Friday, emphasizing strong personal diplomacy. This meeting is timed just before the U.S. presidential election, highlighting Biden's approach to international relationships.

In addition to bilateral discussions with Scholz, Biden will participate in the 'European Quad' meeting alongside leaders from France and the U.K., addressing critical issues including EU relations, trade, and global security, with Ukraine being a focal point of the agenda.

Biden's European trip underscores his commitment to strengthening U.S. alliances, particularly as tensions with Russia persist, and as Biden aims to cement transatlantic ties amid the potential political return of Donald Trump.

