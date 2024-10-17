Left Menu

Biden Builds Bridges in Berlin

President Joe Biden visits Germany for diplomatic talks with Chancellor Scholz and other European leaders. This visit comes as tensions remain high in Ukraine, and just weeks before the U.S. presidential election. The focus includes strengthening NATO, addressing global security issues, and preparing for potential leadership shifts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 17-10-2024 14:46 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 14:46 IST
Biden Builds Bridges in Berlin
Biden
  • Country:
  • United States

President Joe Biden will engage in crucial talks with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin on Friday, emphasizing strong personal diplomacy. This meeting is timed just before the U.S. presidential election, highlighting Biden's approach to international relationships.

In addition to bilateral discussions with Scholz, Biden will participate in the 'European Quad' meeting alongside leaders from France and the U.K., addressing critical issues including EU relations, trade, and global security, with Ukraine being a focal point of the agenda.

Biden's European trip underscores his commitment to strengthening U.S. alliances, particularly as tensions with Russia persist, and as Biden aims to cement transatlantic ties amid the potential political return of Donald Trump.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

 Global
2
Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

 United States
3
Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

 Global
4
Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Tools as Lifelines: Exploring the Impact of Remote Work on Pandemic-Resilient Firms

Packaging Over Reformulation: EU Food Companies' Strategy to Address Dual Quality

Sustainable Food Packaging: The Rise of Alginate-Based Films for a Greener Future

From Soil to Sustainability: The Role of Sensors in Haitian Agricultural Innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024