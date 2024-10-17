Left Menu

Congress Announces Candidates for Key Bypolls

The Congress party has declared its candidates for the upcoming Nanded parliamentary and Gambegre assembly bypolls. The seat in Nanded became vacant after the death of MP Vasant Chavan. The bypolls coincide with elections in Maharashtra and Jharkhand, with results set for November 23.

On Thursday, the Congress party revealed its candidates for significant bypolls, including the Nanded parliamentary seat. Ravindra Chavan, son of the late Vasantrao Chavan, steps in to contest for the position once held by his father.

The party also announced Jingjang M Marak as their candidate for the Gambegre (ST) assembly seat bypoll in Meghalaya. These strategic nominations come as Congress aims to strengthen its foothold in key regions.

The bypolls are scheduled for November 20, aligning with the Maharashtra Assembly polls and the second phase of the Jharkhand elections. Results will be disclosed on November 23, shaping the political landscape ahead.

