Historic Presidential Visit: Strengthening India-Malawi Ties
President Droupadi Murmu's visit to Malawi marks the first state visit by an Indian Head of State to the African nation. Her itinerary includes talks with Malawi's leadership, interaction with trade leaders, and cultural visits. This visit underscores a focus on enhancing bilateral relations.
President Droupadi Murmu touched down in Malawi on Thursday, marking the final stop of her tri-nation tour across Africa. Her visit stands as the first by an Indian Head of State to Malawi, aiming to bolster diplomatic and economic ties.
On arrival at Kamuzu International Airport in Lilongwe, President Murmu was ceremonially welcomed by Vice President Michael Usi. The reception included a traditional cultural performance and greetings from local children, symbolizing Malawi's warm hospitality.
Scheduled from October 17-19, her visit encompasses significant meetings with Malawi's top officials and business leaders, reflecting a commitment to strengthening bilateral relations between India and Malawi. Earlier, President Murmu shaped promising diplomatic dialogues in Algeria and Mauritania, reinforcing India's global outreach.
(With inputs from agencies.)
