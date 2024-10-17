Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over CPI(M) Leader's Alleged Role in ADM's Tragic Death

P P Divya, Kannur District Panchayat President and CPI(M) leader, faces charges of abetment to suicide after ADM Naveen Babu's death. Allegedly driven by Divya's corruption claims against Babu, the incident sparked political outrage, with opposition demanding Divya's resignation and arrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kannur | Updated: 17-10-2024 16:03 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 16:03 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking development, Kannur District Panchayat President P P Divya, who also serves as a CPI(M) leader, has been charged with abetment to suicide over the death of former Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Naveen Babu. The charges came to light on Thursday, igniting a political firestorm.

Babu, whose corpse was discovered in his quarters, allegedly ended his life following a farewell party where Divya accused him of corruption. The accusations were made despite Divya attending the event without an official invitation, sparking further controversy in the region.

The incident has sparked a major dispute in the state, with both the opposition Congress and the BJP demanding Divya's resignation and arrest. The case, registered at the Kannur Town police station, includes serious non-bailable charges under section 108 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, potentially leading to a 10-year sentence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

