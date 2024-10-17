Left Menu

Nayab Singh Saini: The New Face of Haryana Leadership

Nayab Singh Saini was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Haryana in a ceremony attended by prominent leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Assam's Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, extended his congratulations and highlighted the BJP's continued mandate in Haryana. Saini replaces Manohar Lal Khattar as the leader.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 17-10-2024 16:52 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 16:52 IST
Nayab Singh Saini: The New Face of Haryana Leadership
Nayab Singh Saini
  • Country:
  • India

Nayab Singh Saini was officially sworn in as the Chief Minister of Haryana, marking a significant political shift in the northern state. The ceremony, held in Panchkula, was graced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a host of prominent NDA leaders, alongside thousands of attendees.

In a message of congratulations, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma acknowledged the BJP's third consecutive opportunity to serve Haryana's populace. Sarma attended the ceremony, further praying for divine guidance and prosperity under Saini's leadership.

Further emphasizing the symbolic unity, Sarma shared a photograph with Saini and other Northeast leaders. With Saini as an influential OBC figure and new leader, a fresh chapter begins for Haryana's governance following his visit to the Kamakhya temple in Guwahati.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

 Global
2
Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

 United States
3
Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

 Global
4
Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024