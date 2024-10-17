Nayab Singh Saini: The New Face of Haryana Leadership
Nayab Singh Saini was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Haryana in a ceremony attended by prominent leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Assam's Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, extended his congratulations and highlighted the BJP's continued mandate in Haryana. Saini replaces Manohar Lal Khattar as the leader.
- Country:
- India
Nayab Singh Saini was officially sworn in as the Chief Minister of Haryana, marking a significant political shift in the northern state. The ceremony, held in Panchkula, was graced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a host of prominent NDA leaders, alongside thousands of attendees.
In a message of congratulations, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma acknowledged the BJP's third consecutive opportunity to serve Haryana's populace. Sarma attended the ceremony, further praying for divine guidance and prosperity under Saini's leadership.
Further emphasizing the symbolic unity, Sarma shared a photograph with Saini and other Northeast leaders. With Saini as an influential OBC figure and new leader, a fresh chapter begins for Haryana's governance following his visit to the Kamakhya temple in Guwahati.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
PM Narendra Modi virtually unveils four compressed bio-gas plants in Assam to be constructed by Oil India.
PM Narendra Modi unveils development projects worth over Rs 83,700 crore from Jharkhand's Hazaribag.
Narendra Modi Congratulates Shigeru Ishiba on Becoming Japan's Prime Minister
Narendra Modi Celebrates a Decade of Swachh Bharat Mission
1.3 crore families so far registered under roof-top solar scheme: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Kautilya Economic Conclave.