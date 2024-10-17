Nayab Singh Saini: The New Face of Haryana Leadership

Nayab Singh Saini was officially sworn in as the Chief Minister of Haryana, marking a significant political shift in the northern state. The ceremony, held in Panchkula, was graced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a host of prominent NDA leaders, alongside thousands of attendees.

In a message of congratulations, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma acknowledged the BJP's third consecutive opportunity to serve Haryana's populace. Sarma attended the ceremony, further praying for divine guidance and prosperity under Saini's leadership.

Further emphasizing the symbolic unity, Sarma shared a photograph with Saini and other Northeast leaders. With Saini as an influential OBC figure and new leader, a fresh chapter begins for Haryana's governance following his visit to the Kamakhya temple in Guwahati.

(With inputs from agencies.)