NDA Conclave: A Power-packed Strategy Meet

The National Democratic Alliance's crucial Chief Ministers' Council meeting began with prominent figures like Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union ministers, and key chief ministers in attendance. The conclave seeks to address critical development concerns and significant historical anniversaries.

With upcoming elections in Maharashtra and Jharkhand, the NDA aims to capitalize on its recent Haryana win. The strategic gathering includes discussions on national development and the 'Amrit Mahotsav' of the Constitution, heading towards robust electoral preparation.

Among the attendees are notable NDA allies and leaders from various states who aim to bolster the ruling bloc's position against opposition coalitions, ensuring a unified front in the electoral battlefield.

(With inputs from agencies.)