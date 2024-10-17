Left Menu

Israeli-Hamas Conflict Intensifies Amid Leadership Confusion

Tensions remain high as Israel's military initiates further strikes in Gaza, possibly targeting Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar. An Israeli airstrike on a Gaza school resulted in 15 casualties, including children. Sinwar, a key architect of Hamas' recent assault, continues to evade capture amidst ongoing military operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 17-10-2024 19:37 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 19:37 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Israel

Amid escalating tensions, Israel's military strives to determine whether the elusive Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar was eliminated in a recent operation in Gaza. The moves come on the heels of an Israeli airstrike targeting a school that killed at least 15 Palestinians, including five children, Gaza Health Ministry reported.

The military confirmed the deaths of three militants in Gaza but has not identified them, indicating the potential targeting of Sinwar. Known for orchestrating Hamas' onslaught on Oct. 7, 2023, Sinwar remains a high-priority target in Israel's ongoing campaign against Hamas militants in Gaza.

The situation further deteriorates as Israel continues its intense air and ground offensive in Jabaliya refugee camp. These operations have left scores dead, sparked international concern, and led to demands for humanitarian aid, with the United States applying pressure on Israel to address the dire civilian situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

