BJP and RLD Seek Bypoll Date Change for Kartik Purnima

The BJP, along with the Rashtriya Lok Dal, has called upon the Election Commission to reconsider the bypoll dates scheduled for November 13, urging a shift to November 20 in light of the Kartik Purnima festival. This cultural observance sees a significant number of individuals involved in religious bathing and rituals in Uttar Pradesh.

Led by Govind Narain Shukla, a BJP delegation approached the state's additional chief electoral officer, highlighting the potential clash with Kartik Purnima, which falls on November 15. This occasion traditionally sees large gatherings in regions like Kundarki, Meerapur, Ghaziabad, and Prayagraj for baths and worship, potentially impacting voter turnout.

The Election Commission aims for maximum voter participation, yet, the Kartik Purnima event may hinder this goal. Therefore, both political parties suggest rescheduling the bypoll to November 20 to accommodate the cultural activities and enable higher voter engagement.

