Sathyan Mokeri: CPI's Choice for Wayanad Bypoll

Sathyan Mokeri, a senior CPI leader, has been chosen as the LDF candidate for the upcoming Wayanad Lok Sabha bypoll. The announcement was made by CPI state secretary Binoy Viswam on Thursday.

Mokeri, who previously served as an MLA from the Nadapuram constituency, is renowned for his commitment to agricultural issues. He notably contested the Lok Sabha elections in 2014, significantly narrowing the Congress candidate's margin.

The bypoll was necessitated after Rahul Gandhi vacated the Wayanad seat, opting to retain the Rae Bareli constituency. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is contesting the bypoll for Congress, following her brother's departure.

