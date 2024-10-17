Left Menu

Sathyan Mokeri: CPI's Choice for Wayanad Bypoll

Senior CPI leader Sathyan Mokeri will contest the Wayanad Lok Sabha bypoll as the LDF candidate. Former MLA Mokeri is recognized for his agricultural advocacy. The by-election follows Rahul Gandhi's decision to vacate the Wayanad seat, now contested by Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for Congress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 17-10-2024 22:32 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 22:32 IST
Sathyan Mokeri: CPI's Choice for Wayanad Bypoll
Sathyan Mokeri
  • Country:
  • India

Sathyan Mokeri, a senior CPI leader, has been chosen as the LDF candidate for the upcoming Wayanad Lok Sabha bypoll. The announcement was made by CPI state secretary Binoy Viswam on Thursday.

Mokeri, who previously served as an MLA from the Nadapuram constituency, is renowned for his commitment to agricultural issues. He notably contested the Lok Sabha elections in 2014, significantly narrowing the Congress candidate's margin.

The bypoll was necessitated after Rahul Gandhi vacated the Wayanad seat, opting to retain the Rae Bareli constituency. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is contesting the bypoll for Congress, following her brother's departure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

 Global
2
Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

 United States
3
Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

 Global
4
Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024