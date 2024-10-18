Biden and Harris on Gaza: A New Chapter or Continued Conflict?

U.S. President Joe Biden, alongside Vice President Kamala Harris, indicated on Thursday that the death of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar could potentially lead to the return of Israeli hostages and the cessation of war in Gaza.

Sinwar, known as the mastermind behind the October 7, 2023, actions igniting the Gaza conflict, was killed by Israeli forces. Although seen as a triumph for Israel, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has stated the war continues. Despite numerous attempts, ceasefire negotiations have stagnated without advancement for weeks.

Biden announced plans to communicate with Israeli leaders to support the hostage release and seek an end to the conflict. Vice President Harris highlighted the current opportunity to conclude the war, amidst growing criticism of the U.S. administration's Middle East policies from various electorates. The ongoing conflict, marked by significant casualties and displacements, continues to pose challenges in the region and on the political landscape back home.

(With inputs from agencies.)