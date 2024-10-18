Left Menu

Xi Jinping to Attend BRICS Summit in Russia: A Step towards Global Unity

Chinese President Xi Jinping is set to attend the 16th BRICS summit in Kazan, Russia, from October 22-24. The summit will focus on enhancing BRICS cooperation and fostering global unity. Discussions will encompass the current international scenario and aim to promote peace and development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-10-2024 14:23 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 13:22 IST
Chinese President Xi Jinping (Image Credit: Reuters) Image Credit: ANI

President Xi Jinping of China will be attending the 16th BRICS summit in Kazan, Russia, as confirmed by the Chinese foreign ministry on Friday. The summit will take place from October 22 to 24, with various strategic meetings and dialogues planned.

During the summit, President Xi will engage with other leaders in comprehensive discussions focused on the current international landscape. According to Mao Ning, a spokesperson for the Chinese foreign ministry, the objective is to strengthen collaboration within the BRICS nations.

As the world navigates complex geopolitical challenges, China is committed to advancing BRICS cooperation. The aim is to foster a new era of unity and self-reliance among the Global South nations and work collectively towards global peace and development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

