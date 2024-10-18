Left Menu

Controversy Over Jammu and Kashmir Statehood Resolution Sparks Political Debate

The People's Democratic Party and People's Conference have criticized Jammu and Kashmir government's reported resolution for statehood restoration, seeing it as an affirmation of the 2019 decisions. The secrecy surrounding the resolution has also been questioned, with calls for it to be addressed in the Assembly.

Srinagar | Updated: 18-10-2024 14:40 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 13:48 IST
Controversy Over Jammu and Kashmir Statehood Resolution Sparks Political Debate
Representative Image
  Country:
  India

The political landscape in Jammu and Kashmir is heating up as the People's Democratic Party (PDP) and the People's Conference express their dissatisfaction over the state government's reported resolution demanding the restoration of statehood, rather than challenging the nullification of Article 370. This development was described as a 'huge setback' and a ratification of the Centre's 2019 decision.

The reactions follow a report from the 'Daily Excelsior' newspaper that indicated the cabinet's approval of a resolution for restoring statehood to Jammu and Kashmir, with the chief minister expected to deliver the draft to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. However, there has been no official confirmation or denial of this report.

Sajad Lone, of the People's Conference, lamented the secrecy surrounding the resolution and argued that it ought to have been addressed in the assembly, reflecting the diverse opinions of the people of Jammu and Kashmir. The debate continues to stir political sentiments as parties press for commitments made in election manifestos regarding Article 370 and statehood restoration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

