Controversy Over Jammu and Kashmir Statehood Resolution Sparks Political Debate

The political landscape in Jammu and Kashmir is heating up as the People's Democratic Party (PDP) and the People's Conference express their dissatisfaction over the state government's reported resolution demanding the restoration of statehood, rather than challenging the nullification of Article 370. This development was described as a 'huge setback' and a ratification of the Centre's 2019 decision.

The reactions follow a report from the 'Daily Excelsior' newspaper that indicated the cabinet's approval of a resolution for restoring statehood to Jammu and Kashmir, with the chief minister expected to deliver the draft to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. However, there has been no official confirmation or denial of this report.

Sajad Lone, of the People's Conference, lamented the secrecy surrounding the resolution and argued that it ought to have been addressed in the assembly, reflecting the diverse opinions of the people of Jammu and Kashmir. The debate continues to stir political sentiments as parties press for commitments made in election manifestos regarding Article 370 and statehood restoration.

