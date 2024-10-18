Political Shake-up: Deputy President Impeachment Sparks Controversy in Kenya

In a surprising turn of events, President William Ruto of Kenya has nominated the country's interior minister for the position of deputy president. This decision comes in the wake of the parliament's impeachment of Rigathi Gachagua over allegations of corruption and sowing ethnic division.

On Friday, President Ruto named Kithure Kindiki as the new deputy after Gachagua's ousting. Kindiki, a prominent figure from the central region, had previously been a strong contender during the 2022 elections. As Gachagua remains hospitalized, his legal team prepares to dispute the impeachment in court.

The nomination of Kindiki now awaits approval from the National Assembly. Meanwhile, the controversial impeachment procedure, criticized by Gachagua's supporters for its swiftness, underscores the deep divisions within the ruling party. This internal strife, coupled with financial policy disputes, poses significant challenges for Ruto's administration.

