Political Shake-up: Deputy President Impeachment Sparks Controversy in Kenya

Kenya's President William Ruto nominated the interior minister as the new deputy president after Rigathi Gachagua was impeached. Gachagua was accused of corruption and ethnic division and is challenging his impeachment in court. Kithure Kindiki is expected to be approved by the National Assembly soon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nairobi | Updated: 18-10-2024 14:54 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 14:33 IST
William Ruto Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Kenya

In a surprising turn of events, President William Ruto of Kenya has nominated the country's interior minister for the position of deputy president. This decision comes in the wake of the parliament's impeachment of Rigathi Gachagua over allegations of corruption and sowing ethnic division.

On Friday, President Ruto named Kithure Kindiki as the new deputy after Gachagua's ousting. Kindiki, a prominent figure from the central region, had previously been a strong contender during the 2022 elections. As Gachagua remains hospitalized, his legal team prepares to dispute the impeachment in court.

The nomination of Kindiki now awaits approval from the National Assembly. Meanwhile, the controversial impeachment procedure, criticized by Gachagua's supporters for its swiftness, underscores the deep divisions within the ruling party. This internal strife, coupled with financial policy disputes, poses significant challenges for Ruto's administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

