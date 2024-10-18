Delhi High Court Reviews Ex-MLA's Disqualification Plea

The Delhi High Court has taken note of a petition filed by former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) Kartar Singh Tanwar. The former MLA has contested his disqualification from the Delhi Legislative Assembly, arguing that the decision was made without a proper personal hearing.

Justice Sanjeev Narula has issued notices seeking responses from the Speaker of the Delhi Assembly and respondent Dilip Kumar Pandey. The court has set a hearing date for December 9. Senior advocates Jayant Mehta and Satya Ranjan Swain are representing Tanwar, who was disqualified on September 24.

Tanwar's petition claims that the Speaker dismissed him hastily and without ample justification, following reports that he switched allegiances to the BJP without resigning from the AAP. Despite Tanwar's medical condition, which delayed his ability to attend hearings, the Speaker upheld the disqualification. Tanwar is seeking to overturn this decision.

(With inputs from agencies.)