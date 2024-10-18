Left Menu

BJP vs UBT Sena: Political Tensions Rise in Maharashtra Ahead of Elections

In a political face-off, BJP President Chandrashekhar Bawankule criticized Uddhav Thackeray for his position within the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance. Meanwhile, Sharad Pawar hinted at a leadership role for Jayant Patil in NCP's election strategy as Maharashtra gears up for the upcoming assembly elections on November 20.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-10-2024 15:11 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 15:11 IST
Maharashtra BJP President Chandrashekhar Bawankule (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The political landscape in Maharashtra is heating up as BJP President Chandrashekhar Bawankule aimed a sharp rebuke at UBT Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray, suggesting he has been marginalized within the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance. Speaking to ANI, Bawankule remarked that Thackeray has been reduced to seeking support with a 'bowl in hand' from his allies.

Bawankule implied that Sharad Pawar, a seasoned political player, has sidelined Thackeray for personal ambitions, namely the elevation of Supriya Sule to the Chief Minister's role. The BJP leader highlighted Thackeray's apparent dependence on leaders like Pawar, contrasting it with the bold stance of Shiv Sena founder, Balasaheb Thackeray.

Amid these political developments, Sharad Pawar pointed to Jayant Patil, NCP's Maharashtra president, as a potential leader poised to reshape the state's future. Addressing a rally in Sangli, Pawar urged for a progressive vision, reminiscent of Maharashtra's foundational leaders, as the state prepares for the assembly elections on November 20.

(With inputs from agencies.)

