NDA's Strategic Alliance Sets Stage for Jharkhand Assembly Elections
The BJP announced an alliance with AJSU Party, JD(U), and LJP (Ram Vilas) to contest the Jharkhand assembly polls, aiming to eradicate corruption and promote development under Prime Minister Modi's leadership. Elections will occur in two phases, and the NDA will seek to oust the current ruling alliance.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has confirmed its alliance with the AJSU Party, JD(U), and LJP (Ram Vilas) for the upcoming assembly elections in Jharkhand. The BJP will contest 68 seats, while its allies AJSU Party, JD(U), and LJP (Ram Vilas) will contest 10, 2, and 1 seat(s) respectively.
Scheduled to be held in two phases on November 13 and 20, with counting on November 23, the election will serve as a test of the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) influence in the state. The coalition partners expressed confidence in contesting the elections under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Highlighting corruption and governance issues under the current JMM-led administration, the NDA aims to focus on development, aiming to eradicate corruption, create jobs, and empower women. Discussions are nearing completion, and a candidate list is expected soon.
(With inputs from agencies.)
