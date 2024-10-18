U.S. Gears Up for New Commitments to Ukraine
The United States plans to announce new commitments for Ukraine at a virtual meeting of Kyiv supporters next month. The announcement came from White House spokesperson John Kirby. Washington is reviewing Ukraine's President Zelenskiy's 'victory plan' while President Biden prepares to meet European allies in Berlin.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 18-10-2024 18:53 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 18:53 IST
- Country:
- Germany
The United States is poised to unveil new commitments to Ukraine at a re-scheduled virtual meeting of Kyiv's supporters set for next month, announced White House national security spokesperson John Kirby on Friday.
The forthcoming commitments underscore Washington's ongoing review of the 'victory plan' proposed by Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy regarding his nation's ongoing conflict with Russia.
Meanwhile, U.S. President Joe Biden is gearing up to meet with European allies in Berlin to further coordinate responses to the situation in Ukraine, Kirby revealed.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- United States
- Ukraine
- commitments
- meeting
- Zelenskiy
- White House
- Kirby
- Biden
- Berlin
- Russia
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Zelenskiy and NATO's Strategic Talks: Ukraine's Battlefront and Victory Plans
Trailblazing Indian Americans Join White House Fellows Program
Zelenskiy's Northern Frontline Visit: A Strategic Insight
Pentagon's Clashes with the White House Over Israel's Gaza Strategy
Biden Surprises Press Corps with White House Briefing Appearance