U.S. Gears Up for New Commitments to Ukraine

The United States plans to announce new commitments for Ukraine at a virtual meeting of Kyiv supporters next month. The announcement came from White House spokesperson John Kirby. Washington is reviewing Ukraine's President Zelenskiy's 'victory plan' while President Biden prepares to meet European allies in Berlin.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 18-10-2024 18:53 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 18:53 IST
The United States is poised to unveil new commitments to Ukraine at a re-scheduled virtual meeting of Kyiv's supporters set for next month, announced White House national security spokesperson John Kirby on Friday.

The forthcoming commitments underscore Washington's ongoing review of the 'victory plan' proposed by Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy regarding his nation's ongoing conflict with Russia.

Meanwhile, U.S. President Joe Biden is gearing up to meet with European allies in Berlin to further coordinate responses to the situation in Ukraine, Kirby revealed.

