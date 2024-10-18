U.S. Gears Up for New Commitments to Ukraine

The United States is poised to unveil new commitments to Ukraine at a re-scheduled virtual meeting of Kyiv's supporters set for next month, announced White House national security spokesperson John Kirby on Friday.

The forthcoming commitments underscore Washington's ongoing review of the 'victory plan' proposed by Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy regarding his nation's ongoing conflict with Russia.

Meanwhile, U.S. President Joe Biden is gearing up to meet with European allies in Berlin to further coordinate responses to the situation in Ukraine, Kirby revealed.

(With inputs from agencies.)