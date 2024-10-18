Putin's Prediction: U.S. Efforts Against China Backfire

Russian President Vladimir Putin has voiced a stark assessment of U.S. strategies aimed at curbing China's development, suggesting they are not only ineffective but also detrimental to American economic sectors.

During a statement on Friday, Putin articulated that such efforts are likely to result in decreased competitiveness within entire U.S. industries, as they face a formidable Sino-Russian alliance.

Labeling China as Russia's strategic ally, Putin critiqued Washington for heightening tensions in Asia, positing that such actions ultimately undermine U.S. interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)