Putin's Prediction: U.S. Efforts Against China Backfire

Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that the United States' strategies to impede China's progress have failed and are counterproductive. He emphasized that this could lead entire sectors of the U.S. economy to lose competitiveness while reinforcing China's alliance with Russia amidst rising tensions created by Washington.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 18-10-2024 18:58 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 18:58 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin has voiced a stark assessment of U.S. strategies aimed at curbing China's development, suggesting they are not only ineffective but also detrimental to American economic sectors.

During a statement on Friday, Putin articulated that such efforts are likely to result in decreased competitiveness within entire U.S. industries, as they face a formidable Sino-Russian alliance.

Labeling China as Russia's strategic ally, Putin critiqued Washington for heightening tensions in Asia, positing that such actions ultimately undermine U.S. interests.

