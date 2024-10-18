Maharashtra's Political Clash: MVA Parties Wrestle Over Seat-Sharing
Amid ongoing negotiations within the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) for the Maharashtra assembly elections, Shiv Sena (UBT) President Uddhav Thackeray urged caution over disagreements, especially involving Congress. Discussions on seat-sharing remain ongoing, with consensus reached on 200 seats, while disputes continue on 25 to 30 seats among allies.
In a significant political tussle in Maharashtra, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition grapples with internal disagreements over seat-sharing for the upcoming assembly elections. Shiv Sena (UBT) President Uddhav Thackeray has urged allies to avoid breaking point discord, particularly with Congress.
Thackeray announced that the seat-sharing talks were nearing resolution, with partners—Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress, and NCP—likely to finalize a deal imminently. The coalition has thus far agreed on 200 of the 288 available seats, yet disputes persist over 25 to 30 seats.
The internal friction within the opposition alliance underpins a broader strategic challenge against the ruling Mahayuti coalition. Meanwhile, urgent calls to expedite decisions arise as time ticks closer to the election date.
