BJP Accuses AAP of Pollution Negligence Amid Delhi's 'Double Blow'

Amid escalating pollution concerns, the BJP accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) administration of negligence, attributing Delhi's environmental woes to inefficiencies. BJP Delhi president Virendra Sachdeva lashed out, citing harmful air quality and the frothy contamination of the Yamuna River as evidence of civic oversight failure.

Video footage of the toxic froth along the Yamuna River sparked alarm, as it indicates dangerous chemical residues from untreated waste. While the froth dissipated, experts emphasize the public health risks, accentuated with upcoming festivities. The Environment Minister pointed out 13 pollution hotspots where air quality is critically compromised.

In response, the government activated the first stage of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). This immediate action involves mitigation strategies targeting dust control, vehicle inspections, and industrial emissions, reflecting intensive efforts to counteract the deteriorating air conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)