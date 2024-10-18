Political Blame Game Over Singur Nano Plant Exit

In a renewed political exchange, Senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Friday took aim at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, attributing the 2008 exit of Tata Motors from its Singur Nano car plant to her opposition-led movements, which he described as violent.

Adhikari, the opposition leader in the state assembly, promised to rejuvenate West Bengal's industrial sector if the BJP gains power. Accompanied by a portrait of the late industrialist Ratan Tata, he marched silently in Singur, reminiscent of Tata's heavily criticized project withdrawal in October 2008.

The BJP leader asserted that Banerjee's political maneuvers to eject the Tatas disrupted the state's industrial prospects, holding her responsible for the absence of major industrial units in the last 13 years. TMC countered the accusations, pointing to Adhikari's previous involvement in Banerjee's anti-land acquisition campaigns.

(With inputs from agencies.)