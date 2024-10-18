Judge Unveils Key Evidence in Trump's 2020 Election Case

A U.S. judge on Friday revealed crucial evidence collected by prosecutors in the criminal case against former President Donald Trump over allegations of trying to overturn the 2020 election outcome.

The evidence, referenced in Special Counsel Jack Smith's recent court filing, includes reports of Trump's discussions with family and aides on retaining power post-defeat.

Despite delay attempts by Trump's legal team, the material was released with redactions, providing insight into the high-profile case as Trump contests the charges in the lead-up to this year's election.

