Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Bypoll Drama: Parties Clash Over Milkipur Election

Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary, the UP BJP chief, accuses Congress and Samajwadi Party of obstructing the Milkipur byelection. He claims these parties fear defeat, hence their interference. This follows the Allahabad High Court's directive concerning a petition related to the Milkipur seat's previous election.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 18-10-2024 21:42 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 21:42 IST
Uttar Pradesh Bypoll Drama: Parties Clash Over Milkipur Election
  • Country:
  • India

The political tension in Uttar Pradesh escalates as BJP chief Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary accuses Congress and Samajwadi Party (SP) of impeding the Milkipur assembly byelection. Chaudhary suggests these parties are deliberately obstructing the election process, anticipating their potential defeat.

His comments follow the Allahabad High Court's order, which instructed former BJP MLA Baba Gorakhnath to notify all parties about his petition withdrawal regarding SP leader Awadhesh Prasad's election victory. This withdrawal aims to clear the path for the stalled Milkipur byelection.

The Election Commission's exclusion of Milkipur from upcoming bypolls further stirs controversy, as the court addresses ongoing disputes about Prasad's oath and the notarization issues raised by Gorakhnath. The SP has announced Ajit Parad as their candidate for the seat.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

 India
2
Nayab Singh Saini's Second Term Begins with Focus on Governance and Equality

Nayab Singh Saini's Second Term Begins with Focus on Governance and Equality

 India
3
Controversy Over Tribal Protest in Chhattisgarh: Congress vs BJP Showdown

Controversy Over Tribal Protest in Chhattisgarh: Congress vs BJP Showdown

 India
4
Nestle India Navigates Demand Slump and Rising Commodity Prices

Nestle India Navigates Demand Slump and Rising Commodity Prices

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024