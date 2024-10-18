Uttar Pradesh Bypoll Drama: Parties Clash Over Milkipur Election

The political tension in Uttar Pradesh escalates as BJP chief Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary accuses Congress and Samajwadi Party (SP) of impeding the Milkipur assembly byelection. Chaudhary suggests these parties are deliberately obstructing the election process, anticipating their potential defeat.

His comments follow the Allahabad High Court's order, which instructed former BJP MLA Baba Gorakhnath to notify all parties about his petition withdrawal regarding SP leader Awadhesh Prasad's election victory. This withdrawal aims to clear the path for the stalled Milkipur byelection.

The Election Commission's exclusion of Milkipur from upcoming bypolls further stirs controversy, as the court addresses ongoing disputes about Prasad's oath and the notarization issues raised by Gorakhnath. The SP has announced Ajit Parad as their candidate for the seat.

(With inputs from agencies.)