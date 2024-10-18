TDP's Impact on National Politics and Call for Discipline

Telugu Desam Party's ongoing influence in national politics remains significant, stated Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu. Despite being a regional entity, TDP has repeatedly played key roles in forming central governments.

Addressing party members, Naidu urged against repeating past mistakes of YSRCP leaders. He particularly advised TDP members to abstain from the liquor business unless it's a family enterprise. This statement follows the Andhra Pradesh government's decision to privatize 3,396 liquor outlets.

Naidu discussed strategic alliances, including TDP's past support for the Vajpayee government and recent approaches from Janasena and BJP before the assembly polls. He criticized the predecessor's governance for burdening the state with Rs 10.5 lakh crore debt, remarking on central assistance essential to manage this crisis. Expressing admiration for Prime Minister Modi's leadership, he noted the planning board formed to enhance BJP, Janasena, and TDP coordination.

