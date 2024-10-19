Bangladesh's Extradition Demand: The Sheikh Hasina Escape Drama
Bangladesh's interim government, amid rising political tension, has strongly opposed any Indian refusal to extradite former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina following an arrest warrant by the International Crimes Tribunal. Media reports indicate that extradition is being legally pursued, with diplomatic challenges and significant geopolitical implications.
A top aide from Bangladesh's interim government has issued a stern warning against India, stressing that any refusal to extradite former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina could be met with strong protests. This comes after an arrest warrant was issued for Hasina by Bangladesh's International Crimes Tribunal.
Law Adviser Asif Nazrul expressed this sentiment shortly after the tribunal demanded Hasina and 45 others, linked to anti-government unrest, be presented by November 18. Despite having an extradition treaty, India has yet to comply, citing Hasina's current stay as a safety measure.
The situation remains tense as Bangladesh's government formally pursues legal channels for Hasina's return amidst criticism from the opposition, which accuses India of sheltering a criminal involved in deadly uprisings.
