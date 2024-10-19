Putin Discusses BRICS and Geopolitical Concerns Ahead of Key Summit

Russian President Vladimir Putin shed light on the ongoing geopolitical landscape, emphasizing a steadfast resolve in the prolonged Ukraine conflict. Despite acknowledging the complex nature of setting a timeline for the war's conclusion, Putin expressed confidence in Russia's eventual victory.

Addressing BRICS countries, Putin endorsed Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's characterization of the group as a non-western entity. The Russian leader highlighted BRICS' expansion and its economic significance on the global stage, hoping to avoid bloc-style politics.

On cultural ties, Putin expressed a desire to further boost the presence of Indian cinema in Russia, showcasing bilateral relations beyond politics. He touched on global tensions, holding the US and NATO accountable for escalating hostilities, and addressed the concerns over the situation in Gaza.

