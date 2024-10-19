Left Menu

Putin Asserts Victory in Ukraine, Endorses BRICS Vision

Russian President Vladimir Putin forecasted victory in Ukraine and praised Indian PM Modi's BRICS vision. Ahead of the BRICS Summit, Putin emphasized the bloc's non-Western stance. He discussed the role of NATO in the conflict and potential cultural exchanges with India, amidst global geopolitical tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 19-10-2024 01:13 IST | Created: 19-10-2024 01:13 IST
Putin Asserts Victory in Ukraine, Endorses BRICS Vision
Vladimir Putin
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Russian President Vladimir Putin asserted that Russia will win the ongoing war in Ukraine without specifying an end date. He commended Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's apt characterization of BRICS as a non-Western alliance.

Putin highlighted the expansion of BRICS, which now includes nations like Iran and Saudi Arabia, and dismissed labeling it a bloc style organization. Emphasizing economic collaboration without opposition, he noted BRICS' global impact.

Discussing NATO's involvement in Ukraine, Putin criticized Western actions and expressed readiness for peace talks, indicating India's potential role. Cultural and economic ties, especially in cinema, with India were also on the agenda ahead of Modi's visit for the BRICS Summit in Kazan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
A Surge in Homebuilding Amid Economic Uncertainty

A Surge in Homebuilding Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
2
Inflection Point: The Impact of Yahya Sinwar's Killing on Gaza Ceasefire Talks

Inflection Point: The Impact of Yahya Sinwar's Killing on Gaza Ceasefire Tal...

 Global
3
Stimulus Measures on the Horizon Amid China's Economic Woes

Stimulus Measures on the Horizon Amid China's Economic Woes

 Global
4
Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024