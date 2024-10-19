Putin Asserts Victory in Ukraine, Endorses BRICS Vision

Russian President Vladimir Putin asserted that Russia will win the ongoing war in Ukraine without specifying an end date. He commended Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's apt characterization of BRICS as a non-Western alliance.

Putin highlighted the expansion of BRICS, which now includes nations like Iran and Saudi Arabia, and dismissed labeling it a bloc style organization. Emphasizing economic collaboration without opposition, he noted BRICS' global impact.

Discussing NATO's involvement in Ukraine, Putin criticized Western actions and expressed readiness for peace talks, indicating India's potential role. Cultural and economic ties, especially in cinema, with India were also on the agenda ahead of Modi's visit for the BRICS Summit in Kazan.

(With inputs from agencies.)