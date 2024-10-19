Left Menu

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 19-10-2024 10:00 IST | Created: 19-10-2024 08:48 IST
Diplomatic Ties Tested: UK Urges China to Reconsider Support for Russia
Britain's Foreign Secretary, David Lammy, has expressed serious concerns over China's support for Russia during a diplomatic visit to Beijing. Lammy urged Chinese authorities to prevent their firms from assisting Russia's military, emphasizing the need for cooperation and cautioning against actions that could damage China's relationships with Europe.

The visit, marked as the first by a Cabinet minister since the Labour government took power, included meetings with Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang and Foreign Minister Wang Yi. Lammy sought to address longstanding issues such as human rights in Hong Kong and Xinjiang, alongside geopolitical discussions on European peace and Middle Eastern conflicts.

Lai, a prominent Hong Kong activist with British citizenship, was also highlighted during Lammy's discussions as he called for his release. Despite disagreements, Wang Yi iterated that both nations should enhance economic ties and find consensus in global politics. Lammy is also scheduled to meet British business leaders in Shanghai, further strengthening the UK's trading relations with China.

