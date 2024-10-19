Left Menu

Bihar Hooch Tragedy Sparks Political Uproar

The Bihar hooch tragedy has ignited a political storm, as MP Pappu Yadav and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav criticize government inaction on illicit liquor. With 33 deaths reported, the incident raises questions on Nitish Kumar's liquor ban policy efficacy. Investigations are underway with significant arrests made by police.

Independent MP from Purnia Pappu Yadav (Phopto/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The recent Bihar hooch tragedy has incited substantial political unrest, with independent MP Pappu Yadav openly criticizing the state government's lack of legal frameworks against illicit liquor. Yadav questioned why the government frequently alters its policies but fails to legislate against the illegal liquor trade. He expressed strong opposition, stating he would impose life imprisonment on those involved in manufacturing and selling illicit liquor if ever in power, including dismissing regional officials responsible.

In a related development, RJD leader and former Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav criticized Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his cabinet for their handling of the incident. Tejashwi Yadav accused Kumar, whose party holds significant influence in the NDA coalition, of indifference, alleging that Kumar remained silent and displayed disregard for the victims and democratic norms following the tragedy.

Authorities assured progress in the investigation, with Gopalganj's Superintendent of Police Awdhesh Dixit confirming the arrest of 14 individuals and raids at over 200 locations. The rising death toll, now at 33, exacerbates political tensions, as leaders question the effectiveness of Kumar's liquor ban amid a widening political blame game. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

