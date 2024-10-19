NDA Poised for Victory in Jharkhand with Solid Seat-Sharing Strategy

As the Jharkhand assembly elections approach, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Pratul Shah Deo confidently predicts a victory for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), highlighting a robust seat-sharing agreement that places the coalition in its 'strongest' position ever. On Friday, the NDA unveiled its strategic seat-sharing formula.

Under this arrangement, the BJP will contest 68 out of the 81 assembly seats, while its allies - All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU), Janata Dal (United), and Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) - will contest 10, two, and one seats respectively. Deo underscores the unity of the NDA allies in Jharkhand, ready to adapt their strategy by swapping seats if necessary, in a bid to unseat what he describes as Hemant Soren's 'most corrupt' governing administration.

Deo also took a swipe at Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, sarcastically anticipating that his visit to the state will inadvertently bolster NDA's chances. He criticized Gandhi's past failures while contending that his presence might only lead to more support for NDA. Jharkhand's pivotal election dates, set by the Election Commission, are scheduled for November 13 and 20, with counting on November 23. The state boasts a vast voter base, including 11.84 lakh first-time eligible voters.

(With inputs from agencies.)