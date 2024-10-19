Kejriwal Focuses on Delhi Polls, Launches 'Jan Sampark Abhiyan'
Arvind Kejriwal is concentrating on the Delhi Assembly elections, choosing not to contest in Jharkhand and Maharashtra to avoid splitting anti-BJP votes. He launched 'Jan Sampark Abhiyan', promising to address Delhi residents' concerns. The 2025 Delhi Assembly polls are on the horizon, with AAP aiming to replicate its 2020 success.
- Country:
- India
In preparation for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Chief Arvind Kejriwal is meeting with party leaders today in the Pitampura area of Delhi at 5 pm.
While the AAP is unlikely to contest the Jharkhand and Maharashtra assembly elections, focusing instead on strengthening its position in Delhi and avoiding voter confusion, the Maharashtra AAP unit desires participation. Nonetheless, approval from the central leadership appears improbable.
Kejriwal launched the 'Jan Sampark Abhiyan' at the party headquarters, aiming to personally address Delhi residents' questions through letters distributed by party workers to every household by October 29. This initiative seeks to clarify doubts and ensure direct communication with constituents.
As the Delhi Assembly polls approach, expected in early 2025, the AAP is building on its strong 2020 performance of winning 62 out of 70 seats. Recent remarks by Kejriwal emphasized the importance of avoiding overconfidence, drawing lessons from the Haryana election results and urging party workers to remain diligent.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Kamlesh Singh Joins BJP: A Strategic Shift Ahead of Jharkhand Elections
Congress and INDIA bloc will ensure passage of laws to remove 50 per cent cap on reservation: Rahul Gandhi.
BJP Unveils Five-Point Manifesto for Jharkhand Elections
BJP Gears Up for Jharkhand Elections with Strategic Manifesto and Candidate Selection
Uttar Pradesh Bypolls: A Crucial Test for INDIA Bloc's Unity