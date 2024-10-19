Jammu and Kashmir Cabinet Calls for Restoration of Statehood

The Jammu and Kashmir Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, has unanimously approved a resolution calling for the restoration of the Union Territory's statehood. This historic decision, taken on Thursday, aims to revert Jammu and Kashmir to its original status prior to its reorganization.

Following the resolution, the Cabinet empowered CM Abdullah to negotiate with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the central government, urging the return of statehood. Abdullah is set to travel to New Delhi soon for discussions on the matter with top Union Ministers.

Meanwhile, People's Democratic Party leader Waheed Parra criticized the resolution on social media platform X, dubbing it a ratification of the August 5, 2019 decision. Parra emphasized the lack of focus on restoring Article 370, which could lead to disillusionment among voters. The Cabinet also announced a Legislative Assembly session in Srinagar on November 4, appointing Mubarik Gul as Protem Speaker after the recent JKNC-Congress alliance's election victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)