Jammu and Kashmir Cabinet Calls for Restoration of Statehood

The Jammu and Kashmir Cabinet, led by CM Omar Abdullah, passed a resolution urging the Union Government to restore the state's original statehood. Abdullah is set to meet PM Modi in New Delhi. The resolution has sparked criticism from PDP, highlighting contentious political dynamics post-Article 370 abrogation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-10-2024 14:19 IST | Created: 19-10-2024 14:19 IST
Visual from first J-K Cabinet meeting on Thursday (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Jammu and Kashmir Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, has unanimously approved a resolution calling for the restoration of the Union Territory's statehood. This historic decision, taken on Thursday, aims to revert Jammu and Kashmir to its original status prior to its reorganization.

Following the resolution, the Cabinet empowered CM Abdullah to negotiate with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the central government, urging the return of statehood. Abdullah is set to travel to New Delhi soon for discussions on the matter with top Union Ministers.

Meanwhile, People's Democratic Party leader Waheed Parra criticized the resolution on social media platform X, dubbing it a ratification of the August 5, 2019 decision. Parra emphasized the lack of focus on restoring Article 370, which could lead to disillusionment among voters. The Cabinet also announced a Legislative Assembly session in Srinagar on November 4, appointing Mubarik Gul as Protem Speaker after the recent JKNC-Congress alliance's election victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

